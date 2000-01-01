Making videos normally takes 2 weeks for 1 minute and costs $500/day. Due to budgeted Marketing teams and squeezed Artists, we often get botch-up work. Let's summon our Artificial Intelligence engine fueled with Computer Vision and Natural Language Processing to the rescue! We include people into the creative process of graphics and motion design and we make animation much easier for your marketing ideation, advertisement, communication campaigns or even presentation slides.

Digital Marketing is 1200% more efficient with videos compared to text and images combined. Would it be helpful to automatically get a decent first version of an animation as you describe it with text? Set the scene, describe the characters and become a screenwriter. Our AI engine generates your nice and editable animation.

You are a creative but technically unsatisfied individual? A worried community manager? An always-in-the-rush graphic or motion designer? A shy employee full of unspoken ideas? If one picture is worth a thousand words, can you imagine an animation? Reach out for more!