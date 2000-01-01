Turn your words
into animation
Artificial Intelligence
at your service for Motion Design
How does it work?
Type your story
Our Artificial Intelligence
understands what you mean
Pick a graphic design
Choose among
gorgeous stylish universes
Share or iterate
Enjoy
with
Making videos normally takes 2 weeks for 1 minute and costs $500/day. Due to budgeted Marketing teams and squeezed Artists, we often get botch-up work. Let's summon our Artificial Intelligence engine fueled with Computer Vision and Natural Language Processing to the rescue! We include people into the creative process of graphics and motion design and we make animation much easier for your marketing ideation, advertisement, communication campaigns or even presentation slides.
Animation brings life
to your message
Digital Marketing is 1200% more efficient with videos compared to text and images combined. Would it be helpful to automatically get a decent first version of an animation as you describe it with text? Set the scene, describe the characters and become a screenwriter. Our AI engine generates your nice and editable animation.
Express yourself, it's fun!
Enjoy telling stories
and watching it play
Start a first "OK" version
Stop working in a hurry
let's discuss ideas
Explain better at work
The teachers you loved
were not about textbooks
You are a creative but technically unsatisfied individual? A worried community manager? An always-in-the-rush graphic or motion designer? A shy employee full of unspoken ideas? If one picture is worth a thousand words, can you imagine an animation? Reach out for more!
We would love
to hear from you
elsasecco@gmail.com
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
When the cooking is ready
we will tell you :)